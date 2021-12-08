Report: Spurs were open to discussing Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV in a deal for Sixers' Ben Simmons

These are the most specific reports yet about the trade talks between San Antonio and the Philadelphia 76ers.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs-Ben Simmons rumor still persists.

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fisher, ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Spurs were open to discussing a deal with the 76ers with guards Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV in exchange for All-Star Ben Simmons.

“San Antonio was open to discussing Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV before the draft, sources said, and the Spurs added more enticing future draft capital in their sign-and-trade that delivered DeMar DeRozan to Chicago. Could the starting points of that package be enough to truly intrigue Philly,” writes Fisher.

The Spurs-Simmons rumors have been circling since the offseason.

Recently, there was a report from The Ringer that the 76ers wanted a haul that included the Spurs sending Philadelphia one of their young core players and much more.

"There's so much stuff floating out there right now about the Sixers having outrageous demands like wanting four first-round draft picks, and three pick swaps, and a young player from the Spurs they say now."

In addition, in a recent report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Spurs are among teams with interest in trading for 76ers’ Ben Simmons.

"Several teams -- including the Warriors, Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves -- have discussed Simmons with varying degrees of interest, sources said, but one reason talks haven't gone far is that the Sixers likely view Simmons as their path to Lillard," Lowe writes.

Fisher also reports that Spurs shooting coach, Chip Engelland, would like to fix Simmons’ shooting touch.

“Personnel who spent time with Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics also suggested to B/R that longtime Spurs shooting czar Chip Engelland would relish the opportunity to rework Simmons' mechanics, just as the noted assistant coach ironed out Kawhi Leonard's jump shot and others before him,” reports Fisher.

Is this a situation where there is smoke, there is fire?

Adding Simmons to the Spurs would be a boost, but at what cost? Gutting the roster knowing the 76ers will want a haul in return?

Simmons is undoubtedly a star in the league and could jumpstart the Spurs’ rebuild, but his reputation of shrinking in big games and questionable offense outside the paint is an issue that the Spurs will look at if this report is true.

What do you say Spurs fans?