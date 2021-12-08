Off the ropes! Spurs’ Keldon Johnson and his gold medal make an appearance on WWE Raw

The Spurs forward took in some wrestling at the AT&T Center and waved to the roaring crowd with the gold medal draped on his neck.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs’ Keldon Johnson is never away from his Olympic gold medal.

Case in point, his appearance at WWE Raw!

With a Stone Cold “stunner” move, the Spurs forward took in some wrestling at the AT&T Center and waved to the camera with the gold medal draped on his neck.

Olympic Gold Medalist Keldon Johnson is in attendance for #WWERaw tonight in SAN ANTONIO!@spurs pic.twitter.com/vdZ7XWOSVb — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021

During the recent Las Vegas Summer League, he was wearing it with pride and said he hasn’t been away from his gold medal for any length of time.

“It was pretty special,” Johnson said when asked about winning gold. “My mom was screaming again. She was yelling. Jumping up and down.”

All Johnson needs is a WWE championship belt, and an NBA championship ring to compliment that gold medal.

Now, what you gonna do when Keldon Johnson runs wild on you?