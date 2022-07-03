Raptors 119, Spurs 104: What they said after the game

The Spurs lost their regular-season series against the Raptors.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs faced off against the Raptors but fell short against Toronto, 119-104. San Antonio loses the regular-season series versus Toronto, 0-2.

Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 27 points. Dejounte Murray had 25 points and 12 assists while Jakob Poeltl added 12 rebounds and 11 points in the loss.

The Spurs move to 25-41 and will next play the Jazz at home on March 11 to continue their 7-game homestand and hopefully get coach Gregg Popovich the record for most regular-season wins as an NBA coach.

"I believe we tried but things happened. That's a long, talented team [Raptors]. They have been together. They all get to their spots. It is what it is. We lost," said Murray.

"I thought we played hard and did some good things. We'll have a film session tomorrow. Try to learn some things from the game. They're [Raptors] are a good team. Well coached. Very talented. We can learn a lot," Popovich said.

"Even with him [Murray] gone we got to be still fighting and stick to the game plan. Play defense and execute the offense. I think everybody on the team comes out to play every night to win," Johnson said.

