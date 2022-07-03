Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Raptors

The Spurs face the Raptors for the final time in the regular season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (25-40) will host the Toronto Raptors (34-30) and will hopefully get head coach Gregg Popovich the all-time record for regular-season coaching wins.

San Antonio is 0-1 versus the Raptors this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Lakers, 117-110.

Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 26 points. Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl each had 18 points in the win. San Antonio was without Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell.

"We're thrilled with the win. We have nine turnovers. I thought we were sloppy. I thought we were a little bit quick. Not very patient but we played good defense down the stretch and that's what fueled our lead I think because we weren't great offensively but we got a lot of good stops," Popovich said.

Spurs IR v Raptors:



Cacok, Stewart, Woodard, Wieskamp out (g league)



Langford - out (hamstring strain)



Bates-Diop - doubtful



Vassell, Walker - probable #WeTheNorth #porvida #nba75 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 8, 2022

Here are five things to watch for in Wednesday night's game:

1. The Spurs have recorded more blocks than their opponent in three-straight games.

2. The Spurs have lost two straight to the Raptors.

3. The Spurs are 10-18 against East teams and are averaging 112.9 points per game in those contests.

4. The Raptors are on a three-game losing streak.

5. The Raptors are 15-1 when leading after the third period on the road.