Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV's 'Hair-athon' is off to a fantastic start

Fans have one more day to meet Lonnie and get a free haircut.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV recently announced that his foundation, "The Lonnie Walker Foundation," will be teaming up with Fantastic Sams to provide all of San Antonio free haircuts during specific days in March.

And the event is off to a great start.

Day one of "Hair-athon" was a complete success as Walker showed up at Fantastic Sams to chat with fans and see them get their free haircut.

However, you only have one more day left to get a free haircut courtesy of Walker and Fantastic Sams.

"Partnering with Lonnie has been an amazing experience and we are looking to make this year's event one of the greatest ones we have had so far, and our hopes are to continue to partner with him in the future," said Janie Cantu, owner of the participating "Hair-athon" Fantastic Sams. "Five years ago we started our venture and we wanted to make a difference. So we partnered with different charities."

You can go to the Fantastic Sams location at 14414 87 Ste. B in Lavernia, TX 78121 to get a free haircut and meet with Walker on Thursday, March 10 from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

Walker is encouraging everyone to bring family members and friends.