She said yes! Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO — Wedding bells will be ringing soon for San Antonio Spur Lonnie Walker IV.
He and his new fiancé, Emily Miller, have announced their engagement and the couple is beaming with love and excitement. They shared their announcement on social media with photos of the soon-to-be Mrs. Walker showing off her engagement ring.
Miller also penned a touching Instagram message about the big news.
Walker joins other teammates who are making long-term relationships.
Derrick White got married over the offseason and rookie Joe Weiskamp got engaged as well.
Congratulations to Lonnie and Emily!
