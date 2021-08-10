Spurs rookie Weiskamp gets engaged

Wedding bells will be ringing soon.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to Spurs rookie Joe Weiskamp as he and his longtime girlfriend, Makenzie Meyer, announced their engagement.

Weiskamp shared the moment he popped the question and it seems he and his soon-to-be bride are thrilled.

The couple both played for Iowa basketball before Weiskamp saw his NBA dreams come true when he was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Valentine's Day is months away but love must be in the air with the Spurs.

Over the offseason, Derrick White got married to Hannah Lee White and his teammates showed up for the celebration.

And Josh Primo is never shy to share his loving moments with his long time girlfriend.