REPORT: Spurs' Poeltl enters NBA health and safety protocols

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic, Spurs' center Jakob Poeltl has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will be out for several games.

It addition, The Athletic reports Cavaliers' Laurie Markkanen, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Cavaliers' Kevin Love, and Philadelphia's Tobias Harris have also entered the health and safety protocols.

Poeltl is having a great start to the 2021-22 season and is currently averaging 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds through seven games for the Spurs.

The team will definitely feel his absence on the court.

He's among the league's top centers in offensive rebounding (5.1 per game), and in field goal percentage at 64-percent.

He also leads the Spurs in blocks (1.1 per game), rebounds (9.7 per game), and scored in double-figures in six of the Spurs' seven games to start the season.

Per NBA protocols, Poeltl could be out 10 days and he'll miss the Spurs' next five games.

Expect the Spurs to look towards rookie Jock Landale, and Drew Eubanks to help fill the gap while Poeltl is out.

Ahead of the season, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich did announce the team was 100-percent vaccinated.