x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Go Spurs Go!

New limited-edition Spurs' 'La Cultura' apparel line is here

The new collection goes on sale Wednesday so you can look your best at Spurs games.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to add to your Spurs gear collection!

The San Antonio Spurs are launching season three of their limited-edition apparel line, La Cultura, in celebration of the team’s Hispanic Heritage Night taking place during Wednesday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, tumblers, water bottles and tanks – all featuring the iconic turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors that fans demand. 

Credit: Spurs
Credit: Spurs
Credit: Spurs

The designs are a fun homage to the local art scene on murals throughout the city as well as a love letter to the city's culture. 

So when can you purchase?

RELATED: Fiesta! Spurs reveal 2021-22 City Edition uniforms

The La Cultura collection goes on sale Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center, and at 7:30 p.m. online at spursfanshop.com. The remaining items will also be available at the Spurs Fan Shop location at La Cantera beginning Thursday, November 4. 

Credit: Spurs

Last season's collection sold out quickly so be ready Spurs fans to get the gear and represent the Spurs and the city!

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursZone

Related Articles

In Other News

Derrick White explains what went wrong for Spurs in 131-118 loss to Pacers