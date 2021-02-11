New limited-edition Spurs' 'La Cultura' apparel line is here

The new collection goes on sale Wednesday so you can look your best at Spurs games.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to add to your Spurs gear collection!

The San Antonio Spurs are launching season three of their limited-edition apparel line, La Cultura, in celebration of the team’s Hispanic Heritage Night taking place during Wednesday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, tumblers, water bottles and tanks – all featuring the iconic turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors that fans demand.

The designs are a fun homage to the local art scene on murals throughout the city as well as a love letter to the city's culture.

So when can you purchase?

The La Cultura collection goes on sale Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center, and at 7:30 p.m. online at spursfanshop.com. The remaining items will also be available at the Spurs Fan Shop location at La Cantera beginning Thursday, November 4.