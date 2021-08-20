The Looney Tunes gang tries to convince a Spurs icon to lace up one last time in ad for 'Space Jam' movie

Did the Spurs legand help the Toon Squad?

SAN ANTONIO — Has Spurs legend Manu Ginobili come out of retirement to lace up his sneakers once again?

Not quite, but Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, the Lakers’ LeBron James and several animated others sure did try to convince him.

In a new Spanish-language TV ad for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the team is losing badly and looking for a miracle to get the win.

That’s when they pin their hopes on Ginobili as they pull him out of the comforts of retirement and urge him to play.

Unfortunately, the Spurs icon declines the invitation saying he’s been away from the game for three years now and isn’t interested in playing again.

This leaves James and the crew dejected!

Si pudiera elegir a un nuevo miembro del Tune Squad, sin duda llamaría a @manuginobili ¡Space Jam: Una nueva era ya está disponible! #SpaceJamEnHBOMax pic.twitter.com/JRyvS1FozP — HBO Max Latinoamérica (@HBOMaxLA) August 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time Ginobili has been featured with the Looney Tunes crew.

Lola Bunny expressed her love for him in an animated episode in 2012.

And as Porky Pig says, that’s all folks!