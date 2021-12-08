Spurs NBA 2K22 player ratings are rolling out

Do any Spurs have a 90 rating or higher?

SAN ANTONIO — The latest edition of the NBA 2K video game series is set to hit shelves soon, and player ratings are leaking.

Ahead of NBA 2K22's launch, some Spurs player ratings are rolling out. The highest-rated players are currently Dejounte Murray and Thaddeus Young with an 82 overall rating.

Coming in second with the highest player ratings are Derrick White and Keldon Johnson with 80.

The lowest rated Spur is so far Lonnie Walker IV with 76, but he has the second highest three-point shooting rating at 80 behind Doug McDermott's 82 rating.

A few takeaways:

Murray’s rating improved two points from last year (80) but should be higher considering his huge leap statistically last season and likely to be a focal point this coming season.

Johnson and White’s ratings jumped from last year. Johnson was set at 76 last season and White’s was 79. Depending on his play next season, if Johnson continues his steady climb, I wouldn’t be surprised if his rating jumps.

Currently, no Spur is at a 90 or higher player rating.

With DeMar DeRozan exiting the Spurs, expect the overall team rating this season to drop. He had the highest player rating last season at 86. The Spurs had an overall rating of 75.3 for NBA 2K21.

It’ll be interesting to see the rest of the squad’s ratings and if any will top 90 or higher as well as what the rookies - Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp - will receive.

The game is set to be released on Sept. 10 with a starting cost of $59.99.

What do you say, Spurs fans? Do you agree with the Spurs ratings so far? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5