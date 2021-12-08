Spurs 2021-22 regular season schedule is here and will open at home versus Magic

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has released its 2021-22 regular-season schedule and the Spurs will get things going at home versus Orlando on Oct. 20.
Highlights from the Spurs schedule include:
- Only one Spurs game will be on national television when the team plays the Grizzlies on Jan 26. on ESPN.
- The Spurs will have five games on NBA TV including matches against the Thunder on Nov. 7, Blazers on Dec. 2, Pelicans on March 18, Warriors on March 20, and Warriors on April 9.
- All other games will be on NBA League Pass or on KENS5 - the local television home of the Spurs.
- The team’s first road game will be at Denver on Oct. 22.
- The Spurs will host the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks, on Oct. 23
- The Spurs host the Lakers on Oct. 26.
- On Dec. 27, Rudy Gay will make his first stop in San Antonio with the Spurs host the Jazz.
- On Jan. 21, Patty Mills will make his return to San Antonio when the Spurs host the Nets and on Jan. 28, DeMar DeRozan will make his return when the Spurs host the Bulls.
- Feb. 9 -28 will be the 2022 Spurs Rodeo Road Trip.
- San Antonio has two seven-game homestands this season, with the first taking place Jan. 12-23 and the second March 7-18. The schedule also includes 12 sets of back-to-backs, with four of them taking place at home.
- On Dec. 26, No. 1 2021 NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham and the Pistons will be in San Antonio.
- The Spurs will close the regular season on the road versus Luka Doncic and Dallas on April 10.
For the full Spurs schedule, click HERE.
