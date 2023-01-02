Jeremy Sochan takes on Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend

San Antonio's star rookie arrived in Salt Lake City with a fresh hairdo and a big smile, and he left with a few new additions to his highlight reel.

SALT LAKE CITY — Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is representing San Antonio at All-Star Weekend, taking part in the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

A Baylor product who grew up in England, Sochan has become known for much more than his colorful hair and personality. The rookie is a switchable defender who has steadily grown his offensive game as a starter for a rebuilding San Antonio team.

He's averaging 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and he's become a much more accurate shooter since switching to one-handed free throws. He was nominated for Rookie of the Month in December, and put up a career-high 30 points in a recent game.

Sochan is on Team Joakim for the Rising Stars Challenge, which this year showcases talented young players who are rookies, sophomores or G League players. Four teams are taking part, with the semifinals played to a score of 40 before the winners face off in the main event.

He had an early-morning hair appointment and showed up with a wavy, multicolored look before trying to convince his temporary teammates to dye their hair as well. He bet both Josh Giddey and Jabari Smith Jr. that if he hits a half-court shot, they need to get a pop of color.

Before the game he shouted out his Spurs teammate Malaki Branham, saying he deserved to be an injury replacement in the game.

Sochan suppressed a smile and waved as his name was announced.

"An elite all-around defender from the San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan!"

Hook it into my veins pic.twitter.com/ZYEWfsK8oi — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 18, 2023

Sochan started for team Joakim, and much to the delight of Spurs fans everywhere the jerseys were teal.

He started in transition with a lob from just inside halfcourt to Quentin Grimes who slammed it home. Candace Parker was announcing the game and noted that it was a big man making that pass, part of the evolution of the game.

“That’s a big man lobbing that”

-Candace Parker

pic.twitter.com/uajQEuFIuJ — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 18, 2023

Soon after he rolled for a thunderous two-handed dunk and hung off the rim for a bit.

Two hands, for safetypic.twitter.com/GTGIuKcYgD — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 18, 2023

He checked up a top prospect in Scoot Henderson, and stayed in front before a jumper that missed. Defense, isn't exactly the point of All-Star Weekend, but Team Joakim didn't get the memo as they built a 24-11 lead.

Sochan tried a jumping baseball pass, but the Jeter-esque effort got tipped out of bounds. Team Jason went on a run to bring it within a point and bring about a timeout.

Giddey lost it but jumped in a scrum, and Sochan ripped it away and bumped his way to a layup through a foul. His one-handed free throw missed, but generated conversation about how he's completely turned his percentage around from the stripe since switching to the unorthodox method.

Jeremy had to get at least one defensive highlight in a game with no defense pic.twitter.com/7qb7wTu5M2 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 18, 2023

A few possessions later he crossed over, took off from just inside the paint and punched in a tomahawk dunk that drew oohs and aahs from the crowd.

The TNT broadcast crew asked if there was another spot available in the Dunk Contest, and noted that Sochan's all-around game has put him on a very short list among rookies.

"There are two rookies that have 400 points, 200 rebounds, and 100 assists. Paolo Banchero and Jeremy Sochan. Just to let you know the season he's having," Adam Lefkoe said.

The dunk was named the Jordan Play of the Game.

With the win in sight Sochan stepped up his defense. He chucked a halfcourt shot, pointing at Jabari Smith Jr. and laughing about their earlier bet after the miss.

Team Joakim won and set up a final against Team Pau.

"I wanna see defensive slides, I wanna see help side, I wanna see a lot of communication," team captain and former Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah said before the game.

Sochan seemed to be waiting for the invitation, and jumped at it. He knifed through the defense and got hit on the way up, popping in one of his two attempts.

Quentin Grimes kept knocked his third three of the game for Team Joakim, then blocked Paolo Banchero, then hit his fourth to tie it at 16. Sochan turned around in transition to find the hot hand and handed it to Grimes for fire, but it missed.

Grimes got a layup to make it 14 of 18 points for Team Joakim. Jose Alvarado decided to clamp up on Grimes and Team Pau made a 6-0 run to put victory a three-pointer away. Alvarado ran around the arc and called for it, ripping a leaning three for the win.