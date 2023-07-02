Team Joakim selects Sochan for Rising Stars Game; Bassey heading to G League Next Up Game

The Spurs will be represented during NBA All-Star Weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be represented at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend as two members of the team will be heading to Utah.

Sochan was named to the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend last week and will be officially playing for Team Joakim during the event on Feb. 17.

Former NBA big man, Joakim Noah, selected Sochan during the Rising Stars Draft and the rookie will join Jalen Duren (Detroit), Josh Giddy (Oklahoma City), Quentin Grimes (New York), Evan Mobley (Cleveland), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston), and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City).

"I've been working hard and it's a good feeling to be invited to something like that," Sochan said. "These types of achievements I really don't set. I think it's just something that comes from playing well, being yourself."

"I've been working hard and it's a good feeling to be invited to that," Sochan on making the NBA Rising Stars Game, says he wants to win titles above all

— JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 2, 2023

Sochan is currently the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10 points per game. He's also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson, and Willie Anderson, the team announced.

Charles Bassey will also be representing the Spurs in Utah.

He'll be taking part in the G League Next Up Game during NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 19 and will either play with Team Luka Garza or Team Scoot Henderson at the event.

Charles Bassey (@CB_ONES23) is headed to the #GLeagueNextUpGame during #NBAAllStar! The 22-year-old Two-Way big man for the @austin_spurs & @spurs just dropped a career-high 40 points last week.

The two-way big man for San Antonio and Austin was voted in by the fans and is putting up great numbers for Austin.

He recently posted a career-high 40 points in 32 minutes.

40 PTS 🤯 16 REB 🤯 19/24 FG



40 PTS 🤯 16 REB 🤯 19/24 FG

Charles Bassey is a FORCE. He scored a CAREER-HIGH in a grown-man double-double night for the @austin_spurs! Bassey did this in only 32 minutes of action.