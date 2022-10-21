From bobbleheads to Fiesta Nights, here's the Spurs promotional schedule

The Spurs are celebrating the franchise's 50th anniversary with so much to offer fans.

SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars San Antonio Spurs fans because there will be plenty of reasons to head out to the AT&T Center this season for a home game.

The Spurs announced its 2022-23 promotional schedule and it is packed with fun time and awesome collectibles.

The promotional schedule features 50th anniversary theme nights, Fiesta Nights, a limited-edition legends bobblehead series and special events.

In total, there will be eight 50th anniversary theme nights and five will feature a collectible team legend bobblehead nights for the first 10,000 fans in attendance at each game.

There will be a George Gervin, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili or Tony Parker bobblehead.

Gervin’s bobblehead will be the first in the series on Monday, Nov. 7, as the Spurs host the Denver Nuggets.

FIRST LOOK: This is the George Gervin bobblehead that fans can get at the Nov. 7 home game v Denver #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/04Jllyv3Nl — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 21, 2022

Collect them all to merge them together to form a limited-edition Spurs river barge, reflective of the five-time NBA champion’s celebratory river parades.

There will be so much more including Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, March 29, as the Spurs host the Utah Jazz, with all fans in attendance receiving a Spurs 50th Anniversary coffee table book.

In addition, there will be 10 Fiesta Nights, including the highly-anticipated “Back Home in the Dome” game on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Alamodome.

There is so much for fans to enjoy including the “Ticket + 2 Beers” package, which is available for all Sunday through Thursday home games for an additional $6 fee.

You can see the full promotional schedule and links to ticket packages can be found at Spurs.com/Promotions. Tickets are available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App. Single game suites are available at SpursSuites.com.