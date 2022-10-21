Fan episode: Fan react to Spurs opening night big loss; thoughts on Sochan | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan Danny Sandoval to give the fan reaction to the Spurs' opening night crushing by the Hornets.
Also, are Spurs fans starting to question the team selecting Jeremy Sochan with the No. 9 pick in the NBA draft?
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
