How to win a pair of custom Spurs-themed H-E-B sneakers; which Spurs will be featured in new H-E-B commercials

SAN ANTONIO — It's not just a new San Antonio Spurs-themed ice cream that H-E-B is revealing for the franchise's 50th anniversary.

This one is for sneaker fans!

H-E-B announced it has joined forces with San Antonio artist Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co. to create two different pairs of one-of-a-kind H-E-B and Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch themed kicks.

And you can win a pair.

In total, there are four pairs up for grabs that will be given to four lucky fans who enter the H-E-B sweepstakes.

The first features a black colorway decorated with the team logo, stars, gold lettering, and the H-E-B logo on the heel and tongue.

It mirrors the new ice cream's box design.

The second pair is a red-white colorway with red laces, Texas graphics on the side, the Spurs 50th anniversary logo with the H-E-B logo.

The custom sneakers are a part of a grand prize which also includes courtside tickets to a Spurs game as well as a year's supply of Creamy Creations ice cream, and more.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes from now through Nov. 17, 2022 for a chance to win. Four winners will be chosen at random and will be notified via email by Nov. 21. There’s no purchase necessary to enter, and only Texas residents who are age 18 and older are eligible.

For official rules and to enter the sweepstakes visit heb.com/spurs.

