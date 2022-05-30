Skip Bayless calls out Popovich for 'destroying' former Spur Derrick White's confidence

The self-proclaimed Spurs fan tweeted out some wild opinions about White's time with the San Antonio head coach, and fans reacted.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Fox Sports' personality Skip Bayless proclaims himself as a huge San Antonio Spurs fan.

Whether on television during his show "Undisputed," or on social media, he says he loves the Silver and Black, but his recent tweets may prove otherwise.

Ex-Spur and current Boston Celtics guard, Derrick White, stepped up admirably for the Celtics, helping the team reach the 2022 NBA Finals.

From clutch shots and timely defensive plays, White certainly did his part in Boston's success, But in the opinion of Bayless, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich "destroyed" his confidence.

During the 2022 East Finals, Bayless praised White going as far as saying he has "star quality" while calling out Popovich for his coaching approach with the Boston guard.

The player who lived in Pop's doghouse - whose confidence was destroyed in San Antonio - is killing the Heat in a closeout game, showing the same star power he flashed early for the Spurs ... Derrick White. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 28, 2022

I said from the start of his San Antonio career that Derrick White has star quality. Popovich destroyed his confidence. HE SHOULD STILL BE A SPUR. That's on the Spurs coach. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 30, 2022

First off, White was never in Popovich's doghouse while in San Antonio, and the Spurs head coach is not about killing a player's confidence.

If anything, he gets the best out of players who cross his path and makes them better players.

For example, former Spur DeMar DeRozan heaped praise on Popovich for allowing him to flourish and find a new level in his game.

"Before then, I was a scorer...if I'm 5-for-30, I don't care. If I'm 15-for-30. Like that was my whole mindset. [Popovich] challenged me to the point of understanding the game in the complete whole," DeRozan said. "How to be a point guard. How to be a playmaker. How to dictate the game. How to move without the play. How to play without the ball. How not to turn over the ball."

Second, Bayless has repeatedly targeted Popovich many times and doesn't shy away from throwing shade saying how he is bullying the media.

He also went as far to say Popovich failed to unlock DeRozan's potential.

"I'm starting to think DeMar DeRozan has taken the MVP lead," Bayless tweeted. "I'm also wondering why the San Antonio coach failed to unlock this kind of performance in either of the previous two season."

Following Bayless' tweets, Spurs fans gave him a piece of their minds.

Damn again with the false info about the Spurs pic.twitter.com/ELcYlDUxOw — Angel | porvida.eth (@AngelGutie3) May 30, 2022

BRUH WE WANTED HIM AS A STARTING 2 GUARD. NOT A SIXTH MAN. 😂 YOU LOSING IT.#PorVida PS YOU AND SHANNON DIDN'T EVEN BOTHER WATCHING SPURS GAMES WHEN DWHITE PLAYED THAT'S ON YOU. #PORVIDA — ThinkNoWallsLookHippieLife (@Redbarron30) May 30, 2022

We all guessed that you have no idea what you talk about....you just confirmed all of that. Dude, what the hell? — FootieFanSan ⭐️⭐️ (@footballFanSan) May 30, 2022

Stop speaking for the Spurs. We did not choose you and we definitely don’t want you to be our ambassador. In Pop we trust — Kyle Swaringim (@kyle_swaringim) May 30, 2022

As for White, he recorded eight points and grabbed three rebounds in Game 7 against Miami.