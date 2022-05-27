x
Locked On Spurs

Is Spurs' Dejounte Murray trending towards 'untouchable' status? | Locked On Spurs

Murray got a vote for the All-NBA Team. Is this a sign he is emerging as an "untouchable" player for the Spurs?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to ask if Spurs' Dejounte Murray is trending towards becoming an "untouchable" player when it comes to the team making possible trades?

Also, some more thoughts on the Spurs and the 2022 NBA Draft.

RELATED: Grading Spurs' Jock Landale's 2021-22 season | Locked On Spurs

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

