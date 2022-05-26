Goals! Fan on a mission to plant Spurs flag a top Japan's Mt. Fuji

This fan is taking his love of the Spurs to new heights!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There are casual San Antonio Spurs fans and then there are fans who take their love of the Silver and Black to new heights.

Literally!

Spurs fan, Robert Browning, is currently on a mission to scale Japan's Mt. Fuji and is getting some training (breathing in low oxygen, and physical conditioning) before the incredible goal he set for himself and his love of the team.

He shared his mission with San Antonio's Ticket 760's Chris Duel detailing what is in store for him.

"We're two and a half weeks out from the hike up to there, the summit, where I will plant the Spurs flag," he said. "It's going to be one of the most epic encounters I've ever done."

The task ahead for Browning will not be easy.

Mt. Fuji is an active volcano with the tallest peak, at 3,776 meters. Its elevation is 12,388 feet and is among Japan's 100 mountains.

Aside from supporting the Spurs all the way in Japan, he takes time out to cheer on the UTSA Football team and is a drummer in the Air Force Band.

Browning is sure to update his progress to hike up Mt. Fuji but when he does accomplish his mission, that Spurs flag waving above Japan and covered in Mt. Fuji snow will be a glorious sight to see.