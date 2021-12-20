Former Spur is passing on lessons learned from Popovich to his son

Popovich has made a lasting impression on many.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has positively impacted the lives of many who have been fortunate enough to spend time with him.

And some even pass on lessons learned from the long-time head coach to their kids.

From 1995-99, ex-Spurs center Will Perdue played for Popovich and helped the team win the franchise's first NBA title in 1999.

And though it has been years since he last played in San Antonio, the teachings he received from Popovich still resonate with him and now his son.

Responding to a survey by The Athletic where Popovich was picked as the coach players want to play for, Perdue added his thoughts.

"I felt like he looked at me as a person, not just a basketball player," Perdue tweeted. "The things I learned from Pop, especially those related to life, I’ve tried to pass along to my son over the last 18 years."

Very well said. I felt like he looked at me as a person, not just a basketball player. The things I learned from Pop, especially those related to life, I’ve tried to pass along to my son over the last 18 years. https://t.co/o0P9neZ4Jz — Will Perdue (@Will_Perdue32) December 15, 2021

Popovich preaches that there are bigger things than basketball and his lessons to current and past players reflect that.

Former Spurs guard Patty Mills summed it up best when he was asked about what he learned for Popovich when he joined the Nets.