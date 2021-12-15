Spurs' Popovich named co-recipient of the 2021 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year award

This is the first time the Spurs head coach receives the honor.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Dawn Staley, as USA Basketball announced they have been named the co-recipients of the 2021 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year Award.

“Participating in USA Basketball this past cycle has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for the confidence shown in me,” said Popovich. “To compete alongside the Women’s Team under the guidance of Dawn Staley was inspiring and impactful.”

This is the first time Popovich receives the honor after he helped guide Team USA to a 5-1 record and netting the gold medal at the 2021 Summer Games.

“What stood out with Coach Pop was his preparation, his attention to detail, how great he is with people,” said U.S. forward Kevin Durant. “He put everything in perspective, and every day we worked towards our goal, which was to win the gold medal, and he made sure everybody was on the same page. So he's the ultimate leader, and it was an honor to play for him.”

Popovich and the USA Men’s National Team began training camp ahead of the Olympics on July 6, however, due to three team members competing in the NBA playoffs and the withdraw of two other team members, he did not have his 12-member roster together until less than 24 hours before the USA’s first game.