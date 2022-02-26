Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Heat

Can the Spurs pick up their third-straight win?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip tonight as they visit the Miami Heat (39-21). The Spurs have won two-straight games.

San Antonio is also 0-1 versus the Heat this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Washington Wizards in double overtime, 157-153.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 32 points. Jakob Poeltl had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. Lonnie Walker IV added 23 points.

"It was great to see in the fourth quarter and in two overtimes that there was a lot of team execution. We looked like we'd played together before. I think more so than the All-Star break," Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have lost three straight games overall versus the Heat.

2. The Spurs are 6-6 on the second game of a back-to-back.

3. Miami has won three straight games at home against the Spurs.

4. Miami is 5-3 at home versus West teams this season.

5. Miami is averaging 109.8 points per game at home as well as 36-percent shooting from the three-point line.