Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Heat

The Spurs are on a two-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-33) will host the Miami Heat (32-20) Thursday night. The Spurs and Heat meet for the first time this season and San Antonio is on a two-game losing skid.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the depleted Warriors, 124-120, at home Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 27 points. Lonnie Walker IV had 11 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 21 points.

The Spurs were outscored in the final period, 35-16, and saw a 17-point lead evaporate.

"It's a tough loss especially because it [turnovers] was something we can control like that. We've been playing basketball our whole lives and you're up 15 [points] you should win. We got to figure that out," said Derrick White.

Here are five things to watch for in the game:

1. Miami is on a three-game road losing streak.

2. Miami has recorded more assists than their opponent in eight-straight games.

3. Miami is 28-3 this season when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs are 7-21 versus teams with an above .500 record and are averaging 108.4 points per game in those contests.

5. The Spurs have gone to the free-throw line fewer times than their opponent in six-straight games.