TRAFFIC: Here's a look at road conditions and road closures

Here's a look at road closures across the San Antonio area. This article will be updated throughout the day.

SAN ANTONIO — Freezing precipitation started moving into the San Antonio area Thursday morning as part of a winter storm, which has dropped temperatures more than 30 degrees.

5am - Significant Winter Weather and icing event has begun across South Central Texas. Already getting Freezing Rain reports from downtown Austin and Boerne. Check out the graphics for hazard, accumulation, and temperature information. pic.twitter.com/qW6bmXgAbU — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 3, 2022

The wintry weather is expected to last throughout Thursday with frigid conditions continuing through Saturday.

Austin and San Antonio are under a Winter Storm Warning until 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Here's a look at which roads are closed around the San Antonio area:

1604 EB and Babcock Road

IH-10 and UTSA Blvd

U.S. 281 @ Jones Maltsberger

Alamo Heights

Bulverde @ Cibolo Creek

Cane Lane

Comanche Cross

Dreamland

Fort Sam Master Sts

Gibbs Sprawl

Leslie

Lockhill

Maltsberger Lane

Old Corpus Christi

Old O Conner

Old Seguin Road

Rodriguez

Schertz

Sleepy Hallow

Southwell

Stahl

Vance Jackson @ Orsinger

Fredericksburg at the intersection of Siesta Lane

These following locations are closed in New Braunfels due to construction:

Hinman Island Drive between N. Liberty Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue

Hinman Island Drive between Landa Park Drive and Elizabeth Avenue

McQueeny Road near I-35 Access Road and Perryman Street

S. Castell Avenue between West Nacogdoches Street and Elm Street

W. Jahm Street between Butcher St. and Elm St.

If you do have to drive on the roads today, please be aware and stay alert of dangerous conditions.