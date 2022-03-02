TRAFFIC: Here's a look at road conditions and road closures

SAN ANTONIO — Freezing precipitation started moving into the San Antonio area Thursday morning as part of a winter storm, which has dropped temperatures more than 30 degrees.
The wintry weather is expected to last throughout Thursday with frigid conditions continuing through Saturday.
Austin and San Antonio are under a Winter Storm Warning until 9 p.m. Thursday evening.
Here's a look at which roads are closed around the San Antonio area:
- 1604 EB and Babcock Road
- IH-10 and UTSA Blvd
- U.S. 281 @ Jones Maltsberger
- Alamo Heights
- Bulverde @ Cibolo Creek
- Cane Lane
- Comanche Cross
- Dreamland
- Fort Sam Master Sts
- Gibbs Sprawl
- Leslie
- Lockhill
- Maltsberger Lane
- Old Corpus Christi
- Old O Conner
- Old Seguin Road
- Rodriguez
- Schertz
- Sleepy Hallow
- Southwell
- Stahl
- Vance Jackson @ Orsinger
- Fredericksburg at the intersection of Siesta Lane
These following locations are closed in New Braunfels due to construction:
- Hinman Island Drive between N. Liberty Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue
- Hinman Island Drive between Landa Park Drive and Elizabeth Avenue
- McQueeny Road near I-35 Access Road and Perryman Street
- S. Castell Avenue between West Nacogdoches Street and Elm Street
- W. Jahm Street between Butcher St. and Elm St.
If you do have to drive on the roads today, please be aware and stay alert of dangerous conditions.