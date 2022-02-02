Spurs' Vassell tweets frustration to Rising Stars Game snub

The Spurs forward ranks among the best NBA sophomores.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 NBA Rising Stars were announced and Spurs' Devin Vassell was noticeably left off the sophomore roster.

His snub was a surprise considering his solid sophomore season and the Spurs forward was not quiet about it.

Primo nor Vassell were not named to 2022 Rising Stars game #porvida #nba75 pic.twitter.com/fUJnpEdhge — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 2, 2022

Shortly after the announcement was made and he was left off the team, Vassell took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

Not surprised! Head Down keep working!🤬 — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) February 2, 2022

Following the loss to the Warriors on Wednesday, Dejounte Murray also voiced his opinion saying how no one is seeing Vassell's rapid development as well as saying his teammate did get over the league snubbing him.

"I guess it's the San Antonio thing. They don't look over here," Murray said. "They don't see the development. He works hard. He shows it each and every night."

Spurs fans also spoke up and rushed to Vassell's side calling out the obvious snub and showing their support.

You got snubbed bad smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/l4It4l95Q5 — Ke 🔑 (@KeReturns) February 2, 2022

@NBAOfficial enough is enough. You said Spurs too old.. now we have youngest team in league and can’t even get Rising star nods? What exactly do u want? https://t.co/tsMUSsTyFb — Brandy (@POLO_PrOtotype) February 2, 2022

Even his teammate, Lonnie Walker IV, is voicing his disappointment.

The disrespect is crazy 😡 my brotha only gonna keep getting better! https://t.co/yeOgHmwIoj — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) February 2, 2022

Vassell is having a great season.

He is posting career-highs in points (11.5), rebounds (4.4), assists (1.5), and field-goal shooting (43%). His offensive game took a huge leap this season and he remains a steady force for the team on both ends of the floor.

Among NBA sophomores, he is currently ranked 10th in scoring, 10th in field goals made, and 9th in blocks.

As for San Antonio representation in Cleveland next month, Murray could land on the West reserves unit.