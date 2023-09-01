Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Spurs travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) will face the Memphis Grizzlies (25-13) Monday night in Memphis. This will be the first of two straight games between the Spurs and the Grizzlies. They'll play in Memphis again on Wednesday night.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 121-116 home loss versus the Boston Celtics.

Zach Collins had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team while Romeo Langford added 14 points starting in place of the injured Devin Vassell. Malakai Branham finished with 10 points and two rebounds while Tre Jones recorded 18 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Spurs' Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl did not play due to injuries.

"I couldn't be more proud of them," head coach Popovich said. "Jayson [Tatum] did it at the end of the game. He got us. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. A great game for them to be participating in and play the way they did. Lots of great contributions from everybody on the court."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Grizzlies have won five-straight games.

2. The Grizzlies have out-rebounded their opponents in five-straight games.

3. The Grizzlies are 14-0 at home when leading at halftime.

4. The Spurs are 6-18 versus teams with an above .500 record this season.

5. The Spurs have lost five-straight games on the road.

