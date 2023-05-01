Insight into Spurs' Devin Vassell's knee injury and his surgery | Locked On Spurs

Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back for his weekly Locked On Spurs visit to discuss Vassell's injury and upcoming surgery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to chat about Spurs' Devin Vassell's knee injury and upcoming surgery.

What will happen during the surgery? What could be worst-case scenarios?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.