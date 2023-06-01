Spurs are closing in on NBA history! Nearing all-time attendance record

The Spurs are within 5,000 tickets to set a new NBA attendance record.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are inching toward NBA history!

The team announced it is now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13 versus Golden State.

It is shaping up to be a fun-filled day at the team's former home.

The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th-anniversary celebration with so much including a halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks, and much more.

LIMITED EDITION SHIRTS

In an exclusive for KENS 5, the Spurs will have four new additional limited edition Alamodome T-shirts that will only be available for purchase at the game, while supplies last.

All four shirts feature the team's iconic Fiesta colors and reflect the 1990s style.

The shirts will be available for $25 at the eight Spurs Fan Shop locations throughout the Alamodome, including the Spurs Merch truck that will be set up on the H-E-B Plaza.

COACH POP IS EAGER TO RETURN TO THE DOME

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently spoke about the return to the dome and expects a fun-filled event for everyone.

"The people will go crazy for it and it will be a fun night," head coach Gregg Popovich said.

With 57,218 tickets out as of today, the Spurs are inching closer to the current all-time record set at the Georgia Dome in 1993.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the many in-game festivities and features that pay homage to the Spurs' 50 years in San Antonio.

SPURS GIVE QUADRUPLES 50/50 RAFFLE JACKPOT

Spurs Give is quadrupling its 50/50 Raffle for a jackpot total of $10,000 in honor of the 50th anniversary. The lucky winner will receive half the earnings while the other half will benefit Spurs Give’s community impact initiatives. The Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle is presented by Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel.

There's still time to help the team make league history and tickets are still available!

TICKET INFORMATION