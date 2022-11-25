Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

Can the Spurs snap their six-game losing skid Friday night versus the Lakers?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-13) will look to snap their six-game losing skid Friday night as they host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-11). The Spurs and Lakers will meet for the second time this season with the Lakers 1-0 versus the Spurs.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 129-110 home loss versus the Pelicans.

Devin Vassell had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 21 points. Tre Jones finished with nine points and nine assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points.

"The third quarter and half the fourth quarter we played pretty good D [defense]," Gregg Popovich said. "In that period of time we got outscored by six [points]. So the physicality of both offense and defense playing with purpose and not just walking around. We were down 19 [points] at the half. It took all that time to get them to the point to get them where they competed the way they needed to to win in the NBA."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Lakers



Collins - questionable

Jordan Hall - questionable (finger dislocation)

McDermott - questionable (left ankle sprain)

Richardson - doubtful (right ankle sprain)



Wesley - out



Branham, Barlow - out /g league #porvida #nba #gospursgo #lakeshow — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 24, 2022

LAKERS' BEVERLY SUSPENDED

NBA has suspended Lakers' P. Beverly 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton.



He'll begin suspension starting next game v Spurs. #PorVida #nba #LakeShow #GoSpursGo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 24, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys tonight.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. Welcome back to San Antonio, Lonnie Walker IV! Expect fans to applaud the former Spur and a nice tribute video for him tonight at the AT&T Center.

2. The Spurs are 1-3 one the first game of a back-to-back.

3. The Spurs are 0-12 overall when trailing at halftime.

4. The Lakers are 3-0 this season when they connect on more three-pointers than their opponent.

5. The Lakers have lost six-straight road games.