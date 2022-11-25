x
The Doctor is in! Discussing recent Spurs' injuries, Popovich's health scare, and more | Locked On Spurs

Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back for his weekly chat on recent team injuries and more.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to break down the recent Spurs player injuries and discuss coach Gregg Popovich's recent health scare.

Also, McCorkle gives some tips to Spurs fans who are looking to avoid the added holiday pounds.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

