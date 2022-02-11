Lonnie Walker IV continues to give back to the San Antonio community with 'Turkey For Teachers'

Firstmark Credit Union and the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation team up to recognize local educators for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SAN ANTONIO — The moment Lonnie Walker IV was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, he made an immediate impact on the community.

From urging students at La Vernia High School to never give up on their education, sponsoring free haircuts for families in partnership with Fantastic Sams, to personally assisting in the clean up of downtown San Antonio during the Black Lives Matters marches, Walker has always been there for San Antonio.

And just because he is no longer with the team, as he is now playing for the Lakers, does not mean he's forgotten his San Antonio family.

The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation along with Firstmark Credit Union have teamed up for provide local teachers with free turkeys and side dishes for their efforts educating the youth of the city.

"Turkeys for Teachers" returns for its third consecutive year, and it is a sell out!

The event will be distributing free turkeys to 1,000 teachers who already registered for the event for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

"We are proud to have the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation – as well as our business partner Texas Capital Group and the Spurs join us as sponsors this year," said Diane Bacon, Firstmark Credit Union's Foundation and Education Relationships Manager.

Walker is a big advocate of education and this event lines up with his foundation's goals.

For Firstmark Credit Union, it believes that educators have always been the backbone of the community, and the turkey drive aims to honor their hard work and inspiration.

This incredible event is just one way Firstmark Credit Union can show educators appreciation during the Thanksgiving season.

Walker still has lasting relationships in San Antonio as his mom still resides in the city and he continues to hold the city close to his heart.

Partnering with Firstmark Credit Union is his continuing efforts to be there for the San Antonio community, even though he resides in Los Angeles.

Overall, Walker believes his foundation (and its positive impact) will be around much longer than his playing career.

It's what makes him such a great humanitarian.

At the event, the Spurs Coyote will make an appearance, and the teachers will have a chance to win a pair of Spurs game tickets, hear live performances by local school bands, and more.

Firstmark recently introduced the "Power of the Dollar" checking product to include a $1 impact fee. The monthly impact fee goes directly to the Firstmark Foundation, a public charity dedicated to making a tangible, positive impact in the education community through the collective support of the membership. To join the movement and share in this collective cause, visit firstmarkcu.org/impact.