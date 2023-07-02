Fan reaction: Silver & Black fans react to the Jakob Poeltl trade to Toronto

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs make a huge trade sending center Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch and several draft picks.
Poeltl returns to the team that drafted him in exchange for a protected 2024 first-rounder and two future second-round picks according to the report.
In addition, ESPN's Bobby Marks reports that the Spurs now have $25.6 million in cap space.
Moving Poeltl was not a total surprise as his name had been swirling among trade rumors until the news broke he was ultimately dealt.
However, that did not stop Silver and Black fans from reacting to the news and some are iffy with the return for one of the better centers in the league.
Here's a sample of what fans are saying about the trade when it was reported:
As you can see, Silver and Black fans are focused on the kind of picks the team received (protected or not) and accept that this is going to be a very deep rebuild as the team is focused on a draft/youth movement.
However, HoopsHype has reported the type of picks will be Toronto’s 2024 first-round pick protected No. 1-6 in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and the Raptors' unprotected 2023 and 2025 second-round picks as part of the trade.
The former Spur was averaging 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.
