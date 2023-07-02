Fan reaction: Silver & Black fans react to the Jakob Poeltl trade to Toronto

Poeltl is reportedly traded from the Spurs to the Raptors for draft picks and a player.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs make a huge trade sending center Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch and several draft picks.

Poeltl returns to the team that drafted him in exchange for a protected 2024 first-rounder and two future second-round picks according to the report.

In addition, ESPN's Bobby Marks reports that the Spurs now have $25.6 million in cap space.

Moving Poeltl was not a total surprise as his name had been swirling among trade rumors until the news broke he was ultimately dealt.

However, that did not stop Silver and Black fans from reacting to the news and some are iffy with the return for one of the better centers in the league.

Here's a sample of what fans are saying about the trade when it was reported:

What are all those 1st worth and how much longer is this rebuild being constructed? — TOMMY (@OGCRYPTOHUSTL) February 9, 2023

Should’ve got ‘23 and ‘25 1st rounders for him Top 6 protected. Screw them 2nd rnd picks. — Puffdamajikdragon🥑 (@RudyG_3) February 9, 2023

Well this is not what we wanted. @JeffGSpursZone protected picks? Nah.



Tough to see. https://t.co/mac3U4vfWd — Brandon “Big Papi” Medina 🌵 (@BigPapiBrandonM) February 9, 2023

Imagine the Spurs land #3 and still have Poetl. Does it make that much of a difference having him during a full rebuild? The Spurs are 2/3 years away from being back in playoffs. I LOVE Poetl and will miss him but he doesn't fit Spurs timeline. That protection better be minimal — Ray Briggs II (@LordXarRahl) February 9, 2023

Writing was on the wall that we would have lost Jakob this summer for nothing..had to make a deal now and secure something even if it wasn’t the two 1sts being rumored. Tank accelerated..we move. #PorVida https://t.co/rkRbZ9Ru7X — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) February 9, 2023

Yes. Of course. They’re nice pieces. But pulling out of this yuck takes more than nice pieces. Need difference makers at positions of need, or any turnaround takes longer. Again, plenty of ammo in the war chest to pull off whatever they wanna do tho. — ChiChiandPato (@ChiChiandPato) February 9, 2023

Spurs are doing what the Astros did 10-12 years ago. And I love it, because I see the vision. pic.twitter.com/0hiPT50kry — Himmy Allen 🤘🏀 (@JoshTooJolly) February 9, 2023

As you can see, Silver and Black fans are focused on the kind of picks the team received (protected or not) and accept that this is going to be a very deep rebuild as the team is focused on a draft/youth movement.

However, HoopsHype has reported the type of picks will be Toronto’s 2024 first-round pick protected No. 1-6 in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and the Raptors' unprotected 2023 and 2025 second-round picks as part of the trade.

The former Spur was averaging 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.