Spurs GM Brian Wright awarded the inaugural Hall of Fame Award from university alma mater

Wright became the Spurs' General Manager in 2019, taking over for R.C. Buford.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs General Manager Brian Wright received a nice surprise from his former university.

Wright recently gave a speech at La Sierra University as part of the school's Business Colloquium Series.

When he wrapped up his talk, he was given the school’s inaugural Hall of Fame Award from the Zapara School of Business Dean John Thomas, his former mentor, the school announced.

“It was such an honor to have our alumnus Brian Wright take time out from his busy schedule and inspire our students with his journey,” said Thomas. “It is vital that students have an opportunity to directly hear and learn from, and interact with those who have worked hard, pursued their dreams, and succeeded, especially when such accomplished individuals graduated from La Sierra."

Prior to that, he worked with the Magic from 2006-14 and then moved on to the Pistons as an Assistant General Manager from 2014-16.

"Basketball was a guiding force for me throughout life, and it helped me put the two of them [basketball and business] together, which kind of ultimately led me to what I'm doing now,” said Wright.

Wright is guiding the Spurs through its rebuilding phase making several trades that have netted the team multiple first and second-round picks. In addition, he has helped position the team with the most salary cap space heading into the offseason.

During the award ceremony, he thanked his mentors for being there for him throughout his professional career journey.