Raptors 112, Spurs 98: What they said after the game

The Spurs have now lost 10-straight games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Toronto Raptors, 112-98, in the second game of the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is now on a 10-game losing skid and is 0-2 to start the extended trip.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points and three assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 14 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and seven rebounds in his final game as a Spur while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points in the loss.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries.

The Raptors had six players score in double figures and held San Antonio to just 98 points, marking it the fourth time this season the Raptors have held opponents under 100 points.

The Spurs are now 14-41 on the season, and will next face the Detroit Pistons Friday night on the road to continue the Rodeo Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"It looks like a bucket on the other end with their [Raptors] speed and their athleticism. They got too many points off our turnovers but that's how they play. It's one of their strengths," Popovich said. "We did a pretty good job in a lot of ways. The young kids showed more physicality. A little better decision-making. Overall, I was pleased with their performance."

Poeltl

"We found some good passes tonight. It wasn't enough. We made a couple of too many mistakes. Maybe just missed some shots. At least we turned the ball over less," said Poeltl.

RAPTORS

Nick Nurse