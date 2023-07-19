Evan Fournier says it would be an 'honor' to learn from Popovich, team up with Wembanyama

The NBA veteran guard would welcome a chance to play for the Spurs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have a rich history of bringing French-born players to the roster.

It starts with Hall of Fame-bound guard Tony Parker and includes other terrific French players such as Boris Diaw, Nando DeColo, and Ian Mahinmi.

And that strong Spurs-French connection continues with rookies Victor Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko.

It goes without saying that San Antonio is an alluring destination for French players including Knicks' Evan Fournier.

Fournier, who is from France, is very vocal that he wants to leave New York and start fresh with another team this offseason.

In an interview with French outlet L' Equipe, he cites a lack of playing time with the Knicks during the regular season and including the playoffs as reasons he would like to leave the Big Apple.

He also says he doesn't have any relationship with coach Tom Thibodeau and opines that he might not be in New York next season.

"I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year. They pay me 18 million, they have no interest in keeping me," he said.

But if he had the choice of his next NBA home, Fournier would enjoy bringing his talents to the Spurs and playing under coach Gregg Popovich.

Also, playing alongside fellow Frenchman Wembanyama would be an added bonus.

"It's not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure," Fournier said. "Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great."

Fournier is still under his current deal with one season remaining at a bit over $18 million.

The 11-year NBA veteran is posting career averages of 14.0 points per game including 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 79% free throw shooting.

He also shoots 44% from the field including 37% from the three-point arch for his career.

Adding Fournier would help bring a veteran voice to the young roster and a much-needed perimeter shooting threat.

Not to mention having another Frenchman on the roster to help Wembanyama's NBA adjustment.

However, it remains an open question if the team will trade for the 30-year-old guard or if they would wait to see if the Knicks opt to buy him out down the road.

Fournier is ready to move from New York and the Spurs do have the assets to make a deal possible.