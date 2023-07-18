Manu Ginobili lends his voice to The Great Springs Project

The Spurs legend narrates in Spanish a film about a future trail from Austin to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The Great Springs Project will be coming to San Antonio and a Spurs legend is getting you ready.

Manu Ginobili is doing his part to get people excited about the future 100-mile trail connecting Austin and San Antonio with a Spanish flare.

Ginobili narrated a short video about the trail in Spanish highlighting what is to come for all to enjoy.

“The Great Springs Project provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect the Hill Country and the Edwards Aquifer while creating an amazing trail system connecting San Antonio and Austin. It’s vital that we work together to make this dream a reality as the impact of this Project will be felt for generations to come," said Ginobili on The Great Springs Project's website.

The Great Springs Trail will also link San Antonio Springs, Comal Springs, San Marcos Springs, and Barton Springs.

Aside from Ginobili's efforts, the San Antonio Spurs are also doing their part.

The team is sponsoring a new city outdoor dog park mans for both pets and owners to get outdoors.