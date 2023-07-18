Fans receive new gift box celebrating Spurs winning the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes

The Spurs are surprising a few lucky fans with a new gift box.

SAN ANTONIO — If you do a quick scroll on social media platforms you'll come across San Antonio Spurs fans showing off a new gift box courtesy of the team.

A few lucky fans have received a new gift box celebrating the team winning the NBA Draft Lottery 2023 (and netting Victor Wmbanyama) with a commemorative ping pong ball imprinted with "#1."

And of course, it is much appreciated by those who have gotten the surprise gift in the mail.

"I felt surprised because I didn’t even know they were being sent out and I thought it was cool that I was selected to get one," said fan Danny Sandoval who is the proud owner of the new fan box. "I figured I got it because I was a season ticket holder but still felt special to get one".

Aside from the commemorative ping pong ball, the gift is a cardboard layout of the Spurs court with the team logo.

It's definitely a collector's item that fans will treasure and proudly display.

"I have it displayed in my closet along with other Spurs collectibles," Sandoval said.

Wembanyama's arrival in San Antonio has certainly created excitement for next season and ticket sales are selling fast.

The glimpse he gave at the Las Vegas Summer League of what is in store is making fans and the entire basketball world drooling to see him in action when the new season begins.

"I think it’s cool that even though the Spurs aren’t having a hard time selling tickets now, they are still going above and beyond to get the fans excited and stay engaged," said Sandoval.

Last season, the team celebrated its 50th anniversary season and decided to show how much they appreciate everything fans do and are sending thank-you boxes stuffed with plenty of goodies.

"The (50th anniversary) boxes are a thank you to our fans. Through their spirited and clever social posts, they inspired us to launch our first Fiesta-themed Spurs City Edition uniform three seasons ago in 2020-21," Kelsie Jackson, Spurs' Event Marketing Associate Manager said. "We saved some of the best and most notable posts and when the time came to bring back the Fiesta-themed colors, we featured their memorable posts in our marketing efforts."

The continued Silver and Black devotion fans share on social media means a lot to the franchise and it is very appreciated.

The anticipation of the new season is spiking and fans are eager to see Wembanyama and the Spurs take the court at a fever pitch with ticket sales climbing.