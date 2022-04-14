ESPN gets Popovich's title count wrong and sends Spurs fanbase into a frenzy

Fans see this as another example of the Spurs getting disrespected.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich's resume is full of accolades from his Coach of the Year Awards, coaching milestones to his winning-record but nothing is more impressive than his five NBA titles.

The long-time head coach guided the franchise to the NBA crown in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014 but apparently, the folks over at ESPN failed to account for one of these.

During their broadcast of the Spurs-Pelicans Play-In game, ESPN showed a graphic that incorrectly credited Popovich with four titles.

It was enough to even get the attention of Spurs great Sean Elliott, who hilariously corrected the ESPN error.

Needless to say, Spurs fans were sent into a tizzy claiming this was just another example of the "disrespect" their beloved franchise receives from ESPN.

No respect wow — Samuel Yu (@samuelyu) April 14, 2022

The network will never respect the spurs, its the small market team that beat the odds 5x, with hall of famers all around. — Intelligent Uprising (@FHKer) April 14, 2022

ESPN is so stupid — David Alba (@davidAspurs) April 14, 2022

Granted, Popovich has accomplished so much in his NBA career that one would think his five titles would be the mot basic to remember.

ESPN may get Popovich's ring count wrong but Spurs fans will always represent the Silver and Black and be quick to point out every instance they believe the team gets overlooked.