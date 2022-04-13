Spurs great Sean Elliott says he wouldn't be 'shocked' if this was Popovich's final season

'He's accomplished so much,' Elliott said.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2021-22 season came to a close after their 113-103 loss to the Pelicans Wednesday night in the NBA Play-In tournament.

Now the team will turn their focus to their offseason and one of the biggest storylines will be the future of coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich just completed his 26th season and many are wondering if he will retire from basketball.

And one franchise great is wondering if this was it for his former coach.

Speaking with San Antonio Sports Star's "The Blitz" with Jason Minnix and Joe Reinagel, Sean Elliott gave his thoughts on Popovich's future.

"I feel like this team made Pop [Popovich] feel younger. They have his juices flowing. He's been super excited to coach them. Outside the championship years, I'm willing to bet he's had the most fun with this group but I don't know if that's enough right now. I really don't," Elliott said.

For Popovich, there is little to prove anymore to cement himself as the greatest NBA coach.

He's now the all-time winningest coach in NBA history, won five NBA titles, won an Olympic gold medal, netted the NBA Coach of the Year and so much more.

"I don't know. He hasn't said anything to me. I know a lot of people around him," Elliott said. "I can't speculate but Pop has his hands in a lot of things. He's accomplished so much."

Elliott went on to say getting a gold medal was the last thing on Popovich's bucket list and is bracing for his former coach to walk away from the game.

"I would not be shocked to see him walk away from it," Elliott said. "But you'd have to ask him."

Following the team's loss to the Pelicans, Popovich was asked about his coaching future however he responded by saying it was "inappropriate" to ask that question of him.

The players say he was "all-in" during the season and showed excitement to coach the team.

"He was excited to coach us each and every day," Dejounte Murray said. "he was all-in. He was always on time. he was always here. That speaks volumes for his age."

Said Murray: "He gets to make his decisions on what he does. Obviously, I would love to have him back."

Elliott told "The Blitz" that Popovich will likely reflect on what he will do next now that the season is over.

"I think Pop is smart enough to take some time and reflect on the season and see if he wants to come back and run it back one more time," he said.

After everything Popovich has accomplished on the court and off the court, if he decides to exit or come back for another season, it will be on his terms and no one else's.