Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

Spurs face the Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Play-In West tournament.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (34-48) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) for their NBA Play-In Game.

The Spurs finished 3-1 against the Pelicans this past regular season with the Spurs winning twice in New Orleans.

“This is what you sign up for to see what you’re made of. You go out you don’t worry about mistakes or anything besides winning the basketball game. Whatever it takes, give it your all or go home," Dejounte Murray said. "I love these types of games. We don’t want to go home. So like I said, we must go out and approach it like we don’t want to go home and get a win."

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's single-elimination game:

1. Spurs' Dejounte Murray averaged 21.2 points per game including 9.3 assists and 2.0 steals versus the Pelicans this season.

2. In four games, the Spurs averaged 113.1 points per game, and shot 35.2% from the three-point line.

3. Post All-Star break, the Spurs averaged 33.6 three-point attempts and 25.1 free-throw attempts.

4. Pelicans' Brandon Ingram is the only player in NBA to average 22-plus points per game, 5.4-plus assists per game, 5.5-plus rebounds per game, and three or less turnovers per game.

5. The Pelicans are 14-24 all-time at home against the Spurs and will not have Zion Williamson for this game against San Antonio.