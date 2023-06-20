Eastern Michigan University to honor Spurs legend George Gervin with a statue

The university announced that Gervin will be honored with a bronze statue to reflect his impact on and off the court.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs legend George Gervin will be immortalized in bronze at his alma mater, Eastern Michigan University.

The university announced that Gervin will be honored with a bronze statue to reflect his impact on and off the court.

It will be displayed outside the university's arena which is also named after Gervin, "George Gervin: GameAbove Center."

"George Gervin is a true legend on the court and an everlasting symbol of greatness," added EMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee said in a release. "From his awe-inspiring college days right here at Eastern Michigan to his unforgettable journey in the professional ranks, Gervin left an indelible mark that resonates with us all. With great gratitude, we sincerely thank GameAbove for commemorating his extraordinary achievements through a bronze statue. This timeless tribute captures his remarkable scoring prowess. It is a testament to his profound impact on the game and this community. May it stand tall, inspiring generations to surpass boundaries and reach unprecedented heights."

Gervin played at Eastern Michigan from 1970-72. He guided the team to a 47-17 record and an NCAA College Division Tournament Final Four appearance. He averaged 29.5 points per game. He would join the ABA Spurs in 1974 after a stint with the Virginia Squires.

From a statue, naming the arena after him to honoring him with his own "Gervin Day," EMU has really been putting Gervin in the spotlight over the last few years.

Gervin's statue will be unveiled in August 2023.