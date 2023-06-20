3 days until the NBA Draft, 3 things to watch; Hawks Talon GC's MDS stops by | Locked On Spurs

We are three days away from a huge night for the Spurs. Here are three things to watch for.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia and KENS 5's Casey Viera talk about three things to watch for as the NBA Draft 2023 is just three days away.

Also, Casey speaks about how all San Antonio Spurs fans can join him this week on KENS 5 TV to discuss the draft, Victor Wembanyama and so much more things in store.

In addition, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League draft, Hawks Talon GC's Mark David Smith (aka MDS) stops by to talk about the Talon's season, being the No. 1 pick, his advice to Wembanyama as a fellow top-pick and so much more.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

