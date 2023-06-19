Victor Wembanyama reportedly officially signs with Nike

Here's some sneaker news about the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — In just a few days, French basketball start Victor Wembanyama's name will more than likely be announced first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and will join the San Antonio Spurs.

And when he is on the AT&T Center court, he will be wearing Nike.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, Wembanyama is officially signed with Nike. In fact, he signed a multi-year deal with Nike while playing in the French League which includes both footwear and clothing.

The deal will carry over into the NBA. DePaula reported that Wembanyama wore the Nike Zoom GT Run last season in a custom size 20.5, and "is expected to continue headlining models from Nike’s GT series as he begins his NBA career."

CAN CONFIRM: #1 pick Victor Wembanyama is already officially signed to Nike.



“Wemby” first signed with Nike during his pro career in France and the multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal will carry over into his early NBA career. pic.twitter.com/0lc8eRkFWN — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 19, 2023

This was a no-brainer signing for Nike and could revolve around his moniker as an "alien" on the court.

Listed at 7'5" he can shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line, finish at the rim with authority, and can handle the ball like a point guard.

He has freakish athleticism, can run the floor, defend on the perimeter, and is just 19 years old with more room to develop on the court.

He finished the French LNB League regular-season posting 21.6 points per game along with 3.0 blocks, 10.4 rebounds, and 47 percent field goal shooting through 34 games played for the Metropolitans 92.

He also guided the Metropolitans to the French League Finals and is viewed as a generational prospect.

You can expect Spurs fans to pick up his Nike sneakers and wear them next season once they hit the shelves.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.