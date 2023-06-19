Spurs' Keldon and Kaleb Johnson hosting San Antonio summer camp

Here's a chance for young athletes in San Antonio to hone their basketball skills with the Johnson brothers.

SAN ANTONIO — The Johnson brothers are not forgetting about the San Antonio young athletes this summer.

San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson and Austin Spurs' Kaleb Johnson are teaming up to host the "Keldon & Kaleb Johnson Summer Camp 2023" this upcoming July.

The camp will be at Cornerstone High School at 17702 NW Military Highway, 78257 from July 27-28.

Attendees can expect to sharpen their basketball skills, have fun, create great memories, and learn some life lessons from the Johnson brothers and so much more.

The camp is for young athletes from ages 7-15 and registration is currently open.

Keldon remains active off the court and in the San Antonio community.

Since arriving in San Antonio, he's shown tremendous support for Lanier High School, visited with military personnel at Joint Base San Antonio, and is doing his part to help keep San Antonio's rivers and creeks clean against litter.

He joined the San Antonio River Authority for its 2021 trash campaign as well as putting efforts into local business grown.

“I love being in San Antonio and love to ball at Lanier High School with all the students,” Johnson said.

As for Kaleb, he continues to do his part in the basketball camps just completing one in Virginia with his brother.

He returned to Austin last season after a stint playing professionally in Venezuela and continues to heap praise on the Spurs organization.

