Eastern Michigan University set to honor alum and Spurs great, George Gervin

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' great George "Iceman" Gervin will be honored by his former university, Eastern Michigan.

On Dec. 11, the university will host "George Gervin Day" as their former player will be making his way back to attend the Eagles’ men’s basketball game against Florida International.

According to the university, fans will receive a commemorative T-shirt and rally towel, and other limited-edition prizes and exclusive opportunities to honor Gervin.

The Eagles are also offering "Iceman" ticket prices such as the "George Gervin Discount" which is 24% off all adult tickets in honor of his Eagles jersey number.

You don't want to miss George Gervin Day at the Convocation Center! The Iceman is returning home for the Eastern Men's Basketball game on Saturday, December 11 at 1 p.m. Are you ready to "ice out" the stadium? Get your tickets today! https://t.co/3YReIXdTCv pic.twitter.com/d8Lk43fj11 — Eastern Michigan (@EasternMichU) December 3, 2021

Gervin played with the Eagles from 1970-72 and averaged 29.5 points per game. He would join the ABA Spurs in 1974 after a stint with the Virginia Squires.

He was recently selected as a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary Team and will be the subject of a new documentary coming soon.