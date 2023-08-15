Here are the complete NBA 2K24 Spurs player ratings

To no one's surprise, Wembanyama is the highest-rated Spur on NBA 2K24.

SAN ANTONIO — The wait for the San Antonio Spurs NBA 2K24 player ratings is over and there are a few surprises.

The top-rated player is not too much of a shock. Rookie Victor Wembanyama the top-rated Spur with an 84 overall rating via 2K Ratings. He now owns the highest-ever rating for an NBA rookie.

"That's nice. That's alright," Wembanyama said in a video released on social media.

In an interview with the game's Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games Ronnie Singh, he explained how Wembanyama's 2K rating reflects how tough it was to rate Wembanyama.

"We haven't seen a guy like him, really ever," Singh said. "He's going to be one of those tough ones to rate. The highest rookie rating we've had in the last seven, or eight years since we adjusted the rating scale was like an 81. There is an argument he should be the highest-rated in that period."

"He's built like a video game character," Singh said. "I think he will be among the highest-rated rookies of all time just because he's shown every tool in the box."

The second-highest-rated Spur is Keldon Johnson with a player rating of 83 followed by Devin Vassell with an 81 rating.

Rounding out the top five Spurs, Zach Collins has an 80-rating while Tre Jones comes in with a 79-player rating.

Jeremy Sochan is given a 78-player rating, Cameron Payne and Reggie Bullock own a 77-player rating, and Malaki Branham and Devonte Graham both are given a 76-player rating.

Rookies Sidy Cissoko and Sir’Jabari Rice have not been rated per 2K Ratings.

TAKEAWAYS

One of the biggest surprises is the defensive rating Sochan received. At a 64 defensive player rating, perhaps the video game developers need to re-evaluate that rating as it is a bit low.

Vassell's overall rating is low. At 81, he definitely deserves a bump considering his all-around talent.

However, it is likely impacted because of his injury-plagued 2022-23 season.

Also, it seems the developers have not updated the current Spurs roster as it still has Romeo Langford and Gorgui Dieng listed.