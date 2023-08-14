Spurs release more season-ticket memberships ahead of the new season

The excitement for the 2023-24 season is building.

SAN ANTONIO — The excitement for the 2023-24 San Antonio Spurs season is ramping up, and the team announced more season-ticket memberships are ready for purchase.

The team has opened an additional 1,500 season ticket membership opportunities in the lower and balcony levels due to high demand.

Also, the partial season ticket options allow the Spurs to offer more plans for fans in ways that can be customized to their budgets and lifestyles while leaving ample inventory for individual game tickets.

And packages are very flexible.

The multigame options include a full season with 42 home games, a half season with 20 games, and a 10-home game plan.

Also, in-person seat selection at the Frost Bank Center is returning.

Fans can select a season ticket package and location during the upcoming Spurs select-a-seat event on Thursday, Aug. 24, where they will be able to walk around the arena, see the different views and decide where they want to sit.

To RSVP for the select-a-seat event, fans are encouraged to complete their reservation at spurs.com/select or visit spurs.com/memberships to learn more about season ticket memberships.

“Given the enthusiastic fan response this off-season, we’ve expanded our range of season ticket membership options to fit diverse budgets and schedules,” said Tim Salier, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Membership/Ticket Operations. “As our fan base grows, we’re adjusting ticket membership structures to address their feedback asking for more flexibility and options. Now is the perfect time to join the Spurs Family, as demand will hit an all-time high once the 2023-24 game schedule is released.”

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is at the center of the buzz for the new season.

He is labeled as a generation player and might turn the fortunes of the team for the better after many playoff-less seasons.

Throughout recent seasons, the Spurs made a shift to expand partial and half-season offerings in order to reach as many fans as possible.

These options have been designed to accommodate a range of different fan needs, preferences, and budgets. Group tickets will also be available for each home game this season. Companies, organizations, or groups of 10 or more can receive discounts of up to 20%.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single-game tickets for the Spurs 2023-24 season are available for purchase at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster. Group packages for 10 or more are available by visiting Spurs.com/groups or calling (210) 444-5959. The 2023-24 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B. Visit Spurssuites.com or call (210) 444-5661 for single-game suite pricing and availability.