The Sochan effect! Rookie Victor Wembanyama sports a new Sochan-inspired hair color

The Spurs rookie has a new-look hairstyle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Everyone knows about the "Wemby effect" but what about the "Sochan effect"?

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama may be hanging out with his new teammate Jeremy Sochan a lot as the 19-year-old is now sporting a new-look hair color similar to Sochan's style.

Gone is his all-black hair and now it is a new blonde, purple streak and it left Sochan asking "Who's that?" in the photo he shared on social media.

Spurs fans are loving the new look and are chiming in on social media.

while pop was in the hall of fame, the mice are dancing — Jp Spurs Nation France (@JP2150) August 14, 2023

As funny as this may be, this is a good sign the team is welcoming Wembanyama with open arms, especially Sochan.

Perhaps this winning chemistry will transfer over to the court next season and the hair color brothers can rack up wins for the team.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.