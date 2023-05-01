Becky Hammon mum on Toronto head coaching job report

The former Spurs assistant coach is focused on the Aces and not the NBA.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a recent report, former San Antonio Spurs coach Becky Hammon is among the candidates for the vacant Toronto Raptors head coaching job.

In the report, it claims the Raptors have gathered permission to interview Hammon from the WNBA's Aces along with other assistant coaches including San Antonio assistant coach Mitch Johnson.

However, Hammon is not commenting on the report saying her focus is on her current Aces players and not the NBA.

“I’m not commenting on Toronto. This is all about the Aces. And I won’t take one moment away from these women to talk about those boys," she said.

"I'm not commenting on Toronto. This is all about the Aces. And I won't take one moment away from these women to talk about those boys." Becky Hammon on interviewing for Toronto vacancy and story on new Aces training facility via @LVSportsBiz #WNBA https://t.co/xr3oCtzy8Q… pic.twitter.com/ftOJcPSeMH — The Sportsnista (@TheSportsnista) April 29, 2023

It is understandable why Hammon wants to not make a comment on the report.

The Aces will be looking to defend their title, the team's training camp opened and she's under contract with Las Vegas.

“I’m excited to see just how fast we can progress and get on the same page this year,” Hammon said.

Hammon could be an excellent hire for the Raptors should she want to make a jump back into the NBA.

In her first season as head coach of the Aces, she guided them to the 2022 WNBA title, the best record in the WNBA last season, and won the Coach of the Year Award as a rookie head coach.

Add in her time learning under Gregg Popovich as an assistant coach with the Spurs (2014-22), experience coaching the Spurs Summer League team, and Toronto would be making a no-brainer hire should she be offered the job.